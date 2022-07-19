China looks to stem mortgage boycott, speed up delivery of homes to buyers

BEIJING • Regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so that they can complete unfinished housing projects.

The guidance from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission was issued in response to the boycotts and is aimed at expediting the delivery of homes to buyers, a newspaper published by the watchdog reported on Sunday, citing an unidentified senior official at the agency.

China is looking to stem the protests that have flared up at 100 housing projects across 50 cities. The unrest is threatening to spread the real estate crisis to the banking system.

Regulators met banks last week to discuss the boycotts, while state media outlets have cited analysts warning that the stability of the financial system could be hurt if more home buyers follow suit.

"The core issue here is for the government to step in quickly to boost confidence, to solve the problem at hand, and also provide more clarity to the market and investors on how this downturn in the property sector is going to be resolved," Goldman Sachs chief China economist Hui Shan said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Bank stocks rallied on the report, as the CSI 300 Bank Index jumped 1.3 per cent yesterday, the first gain in nine sessions. Shares of Chinese lenders dipped 7.7 per cent last week, the biggest decline in more than four years. A gauge of property shares rose 3.6 per cent yesterday.

The boycotts over project delays also pose a risk to the broader housing market by keeping potential home buyers on the sidelines. The market had seen signs of stabilising in recent months, with some analysts forecasting a turnaround in the second half of the year. Output in the real estate industry, a key economic contributor, contracted 7 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said last Saturday.

It remained the biggest drag on the world's second-largest economy among all sectors, and performed worse than in the first quarter of this year.

"In a worst-case scenario, the issue could trigger systemic financial risk and social instability, given housing's role as a bedrock of the broader financial system," Mr Gabriel Wildau, a managing director at global business advisory firm Teneo, wrote in a note last Friday.

The China Banking and Insurance News, meanwhile, reported on Sunday that regulators had urged banks to support mergers and acquisitions by developers to help stabilise the real estate market. Banks were also asked to improve communications with home buyers and to protect their legal rights, the report said.

China's commercial banks that disclosed their overdue loans on unfinished homes have so far detailed more than 2.11 billion yuan (S$437 million) of credit at risk. GF Securities expects that as much as two trillion yuan of mortgages could be affected by the boycott.

BLOOMBERG