CDL group GM Chia Ngiang Hong takes over as Redas president

SINGAPORE - The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) announced its new management committee for the 2019/2020 term, which is to be headed by City Developments Ltd (CDL) group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong as president.

He takes over from Augustine Tan, executive director of the Property Services Division in Far East Organization, who has served two terms.

Mr Tan expressed confidence that the new leadership at Redas will "continue to play its pivotal role in the growth and development of the real estate industry in Singapore and beyond".

An industry veteran, Mr Chia brings with him 40 years of corporate leadership and management experience. He joined City Developments in 1981 and is a member of the advisory panel in the BCA (Building & Construction Authority) Academy and fellow of the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers.

He is also board member of the Institute of Real Estate Studies and the immediate past president of the Singapore Green Building Council.

He is the current chair of the advisory committee to the National University of Singapore's School of Design & Environment and a member of the Department Consultative Committee.

He said: "I look forward to working closely with them (the Redas committee) on progressing many of the initiatives to grow the industry, promote a pro-business environment, champion excellence and sustainable developments in our built environment for the betterment of the real-estate industry."

There are 20 members in the new management committee. Aside from Mr Chia, other office-holders include GuocoLand's group managing director Cheng Hsing Yao (First Vice-President); Keppel Land's CEO Tan Swee Yiow (Second Vice-President); Ho Bee Land's group director (Projects & Marketing) Chong Hock Chang (Honorary Secretary); Frasers Property Singapore's CEO Christopher Tang (Honorary Treasurer); Wing Tai Land's senior general manager Quek Chay Hoon (Honorary Assistant Secretary) and CapitaLand Singapore's CEO Ronald Tay (Honorary Assistant Treasurer).