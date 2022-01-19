CDL bids $768m for GLS site in Jalan Tembusu

The results of the first two state tenders that closed yesterday after new cooling measures were introduced indicate developers are still land hungry but more cautious.

Eight bidders had vied for a 99-year leasehold residential site in Jalan Tembusu in the Tanjong Katong area, and their keen interest helped set a new high in land rates for a residential government land sales (GLS) site in the city fringe area, PropNex said.

But developers were mostly cautious on another leasehold residential site in Lentor Hills Road (parcel A) near Yio Chu Kang, which drew just four bids.

A City Developments (CDL) unit came out tops with a bid of $768 million or $1,302 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the Jalan Tembusu site.

This topped the previous record land rate in the city fringe area at $1,129 psf ppr for a site in Northumberland Road, awarded last May, PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group chief executive, said the Jalan Tembusu GLS site could bolster CDL's development inventory by more than 600 units.

"While there will be some headwinds on the back of the property cooling measures, we believe that the market remains well-supported by an improving job market and strong household balance sheets," he said.

CDL said that if its bid is successful, a project comprising four blocks of 20 to 21 storeys with a total of about 640 residential units could be built. The development will enjoy sea views and unobstructed views of the central business district skyline and the Singapore Sports Hub.

Ms Wong noted that CDL's bid is about 8 per cent higher than the second highest bid at $712.6 million.

But the $768 million bid is 67 per cent higher than the eighth bid at $460 million ($780 psf ppr), "probably indicating that some developers moderated their bids to reflect potential risks from the new cooling measures", she said.

Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA, attributed the keen interest to the perception that the future project "may not face much competition when it is launched".

The future Jalan Tembusu development could be launched at between $2,100 psf and $2,300 psf, analysts say.

Meanwhile, the Lentor Hills Road (parcel A) site attracted a top bid of $586.6 million or $1,060 psf ppr from a consortium comprising GuocoLand (Singapore), Intrepid Investments and TID Residential.

This bid is 5.2 per cent lower than the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 GLS site, which was awarded at a land rate of $1,118 psf ppr in June last year. It is also below that of the nearby Lentor Central site, which was awarded at $1,204 psf ppr.

Ms Wong noted: "Interestingly, GuocoLand was awarded the Lentor Central site in July 2021. It appears that the developer seems keen to own a sizeable stake in developing the Lentor estate, a move that could be seen as defending the price it paid for the Lentor Central plot earlier."

PropNex said the average selling price of the future project could be between $1,750 psf and $1,850 psf.

The tender results show that developers are being more selective after the latest round of cooling measures were rolled out on Dec 16 last year.

"There is likely to be keener interest in more attractive sites and a willingness to bid more competitively," said Mr Ong Teck Hui, senior director of research and consultancy at JLL.