CBD Grade A office rents on track to cross pre-pandemic peak

Grade A office rents in Singapore's Central Business District (CBD) have continued their steady upward climb for the fifth straight quarter to recover to 0.6 per cent below the pre-pandemic peak of $10.81 per square foot (psf) per month in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to JLL Singapore.

Based on figures provided by the firm yesterday, CBD Grade A office rents rose 2.7 per cent to $10.74 psf per month in the April to June quarter, from $10.46 in the first quarter.

Notably, Marina Bay experienced the sharpest quarter-on-quarter rent growth - at 3.4 per cent - among the four CBD submarkets tracked by JLL, due to its "relatively new and good quality" office developments.

Ms Tay Huey Ying, JLL Singapore's head of research and consultancy, attributed the latest quarter's growth to an increase in business confidence arising from the relaxation of safe management measures, which allowed for all employees to return to workplaces from April 26, 2022. She added that expansions and new set-ups also "far overshadowed" workplace downsizing, leading to Q2 2022 net absorption of CBD Grade A office space reaching the highest in 17 quarters.

While Ms Tay noted that geopolitical and economic uncertainties could temper business confidence and dampen occupier demand for office space in the second half of 2022, the availability of space in the CBD remained tight.

"Upward pressure on rents should persist and CBD Grade A office rents should breach the pre-pandemic peak of $10.81 psf per month within the next quarter, given the 0.6 per cent gap as of Q2 2022," she said.

She added that CBD Grade A office rent growth for the entire year of 2022 could double the 4.3 per cent growth registered in 2021. Additionally, JLL highlighted that the availability of good quality office space has become increasingly tight in the CBD with large space users finding it "especially difficult" to source for suitable alternative premises.

Mr Andrew Tangye, head of office leasing and advisory for JLL Singapore, said: "The fast-rising rents and tight supply have also encouraged more occupiers to commit to forward leases to lock in space and rents. Over the quarter, this helped to drive up pre-commitment rates for Guoco Midtown and IOI Central Boulevard Towers."

But Mr Tangye also noted that global economic headwinds were starting to affect some occupiers in their real estate decisions.

JLL Singapore's head of capital markets Lim Ting believes that the continued positive office leasing market activity underscores the resiliency of the Singapore office demand amid global conditions.

"The re-rating of the interest rates has impacted investors' underwriting significantly," Ms Lim said. "However, demand for premium commercial opportunities remains strong on the back of longer-term positive rental upside and high barriers to entry."

THE BUSINESS TIMES