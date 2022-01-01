CBD Grade A office rents could rise twice as fast this year: JJL

Overall demand for Grade A office space in the Central Business District (CBD) could outpace supply this year and thus fuel rental growth that is at least double the 4.2 per cent increase in 2021, said JLL Singapore.

That is assuming market normalisation is not derailed by new Covid-19 variants and barring adverse external shocks, noted the firm's head of research and consultancy Tay Huey Ying on Thursday.

"Underpinned by the expected return to normalisation of more economies, we foresee business expansions to pick up pace and downsizing and cessation to slow further," she added.

More companies are also expected to set up shop or strengthen their presence in Singapore, which should support an increase in office demand this year.

On the supply front, Guoco Midtown is the only Grade A office project expected to come on stream in the CBD this year, Ms Tay said. At the same time, leasing activity has ceased at AXA Tower as it readies for redevelopment.

JLL expects this to further tighten supply, reducing Grade A CBD office vacancies to 7 per cent or lower by the end of this year, down from 8.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Against this backdrop, rental growth could more than double the pace in 2021 and "intensify investors' interest in Singapore's office assets and drive capital value growth", Ms Tay noted.

Meanwhile, Cushman & Wakefield projects a 4.6 per cent increase in rents of CBD Grade A offices this year, with Singapore poised to outperform the broader Asia-Pacific market.

In the city-state, the balance of power is "shifting back towards landlords", the firm said.

This comes amid resurgent office demand, tight new supply and the reopening of the global economy, said Mr Wong Xian Yang, head of research for Singapore at Cushman & Wakefield.

He also expects the amount of co-working space within the CBD Grade A office market to grow "substantially" this year with the completion of asset enhancement works at 21 Collyer Quay, after having reached 1.7 million square feet (sq ft) or 5.5 per cent of total CBD Grade A office stock thus far.