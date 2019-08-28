Bukit Sembawang's Luxus Hills to open for preview

The Luxus Hills development has released 32 out of 78 units for sale, with public previews starting on Friday. Six of the 999-year leasehold units in the Seletar Hills Estate have already been sold.

Prices for the four-storey landed homes being developed by Bukit Sembawang Estates start from around $3 million to $4.2 million, or $1,894 per sq ft.

The development comprises 58 intermediate terraces, 10 corner terraces and 10 semi-detached homes.

Intermediate terrace units range from 3,575 to 3,810 sq ft, corner ones from 3,541 to 3,671 sq ft, and semi-detached from 3,541 to 3,671 sq ft.

Ms Jenny Ho, marketing general manager of Bukit Sembawang Estates, said: "We expect this phase of sales to be very well received."

While Bukit Sembawang Estates expects most people to buy for their own occupation, there could be some investors, given the range of flexible deferred payment schemes, added Ms Ho.

These include Stay & Pay, which allows buyers to move in right away with a 20 per cent down payment, and the Reservation Scheme. This takes reservations with a 10 per cent deposit, and with remaining payments due in 2021.

These schemes aim to benefit buyers who are awaiting the proceeds from the sale of property or owners of homes undergoing collective sales, a spokesman for Bukit Sembawang Estates said.

Dr Lee Nai Jia, head of research at Knight Frank Singapore, said there is demand for such property as there is no lease expiry.

ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said: "Launches for landed homes are few compared with condos, so it is a rare opportunity for those looking to buy brand-new landed homes."