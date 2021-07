SINGAPORE - A Brazilian plastic surgeon has withdrawn a lawsuit he brought against Singapore lawyer Laurence Wee to recover his alleged share of profits from a sale of property at Hub Synergy Point in Anson Road.

Midway through a trial that started in the High Court on July 6, Dr Marco Aurelio Moura De Faria Correa, a Singapore permanent resident with a clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, threw in the towel.