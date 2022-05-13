Biggest test in 3 decades for Aussie real estate

SYDNEY • One of the world's most expensive property markets faces its biggest test in more than 30 years.

Australia's A$10 trillion (S$9.6 trillion) residential real estate sector will this year have to absorb the sharpest interest rate increases since 1989, if bond markets are right. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week began its first tightening cycle in 11½ years, shaking the confidence of consumers with some of the world's highest debt loads.

After surging on the back of pandemic stimulus over the past couple of years, home prices are expected to fall and building to slow as borrowing costs rise, say economists. At a weekend auction in the inner Sydney suburb of Darlington, a two-bedroom home of 104 sq m yielded no bidders.

"A property like that would typically get snapped up within three to four weeks and the auction would typically have five-plus registered bidders," said auctioneer Alex Pattaro at real estate firm Ray White. "But the market is cooling, and, as more stock comes, it will have a bigger hit on the price."

A declining housing market will be a challenge for the winner of the May 21 election as so much of Australians' wealth is tied up in property - the likely result being weaker household sentiment and consumption, compounding the effects of higher mortgage repayments.

Australian housing has been surging for much of the past decade, reflecting the RBA slashing rates from 4.75 per cent in November 2010 to 0.1 per cent during the depths of the pandemic in November 2020. Property prices jumped more than 20 per cent last year.

The protracted easing cycle means an estimated 1.2 million borrowers had not experienced a hike before the central bank's bigger-than-expected 25-basis point increase on May 3.

Property consultancy CoreLogic estimated just before this month's rate rise that a 200-basis point increase in variable loan mortgage costs would see monthly repayments climb by A$1,005. The four major banks all raised variable rates by the same 25 basis points.

Money markets are betting the RBA will boost borrowing costs every month until December to bring the cash rate to about 3 per cent by Dec 31 from 0.35 per cent now.

"Based on market pricing, Sydney and Melbourne could fall by 20 per cent," said Ms Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital Markets. "There is potential for steep falls... because the run-up in prices was larger and households in these two cities are also a lot more under leverage."

But Ms Mousina, like most economists, says the central bank cannot afford to be that aggressive. The last time rate hikes of that speed and scale occurred, it almost triggered a collapse in the financial system.

Goldman Sachs is the most aggressive forecaster, predicting that the RBA will lift the cash rate to 2.6 per cent by the year end, with half-point hikes in June and July. The median estimate is a cash rate of 1.5 per cent in December.

Economists predict building approvals for dwellings will fall further, another risk given residential construction accounts for about 6 per cent of the nation's A$2.2 trillion economic output and 2 per cent of direct employment.

Affordability has become an election issue. The opposition Labor Party plans to help lower-income earners get a foot on the property ladder by contributing 40 per cent equity for newly built homes and 30 per cent for existing dwellings. The ruling centre-right coalition is supporting first home buyers and single parents through a scheme that allows home deposits of 5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

It remains uncertain how households, with A$2.1 trillion in outstanding mortgage debt, will respond to rising borrowing costs.

But Australia's biggest lenders are confident in the position of most borrowers. Households have built up an additional A$240 billion in savings over the past two years, with the average owner-occupier mortgage more than two years ahead in repayments and loan arrears still very low.

The heads of two of the nation's biggest lenders, Mr Shayne Elliott at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Mr Peter King at Westpac Banking, agree that rising rates will hurt some people. But they argue that most households are well prepared and aided by a strong labour market.

