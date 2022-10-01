Beijing allows 23 cities to lower rates for first-home mortgages

BEIJING - China's central government is allowing nearly two dozen cities to lower mortgage rates for purchases of primary residences, in a move analysts say is likely to provide only limited help for the country's struggling housing market.

Eligible cities will be able to maintain, lower or remove the minimum interest rates set for loans that go towards primary-home purchases in their jurisdictions, according to a statement from the central bank and banking regulator late on Thursday. The permission will last until the end of the year.

A total of 23 cities out of the 70 largest ones in the country are eligible for the rate cut discretion, according to a check by Bloomberg of the new home price figures for the given months provided by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

None of the four largest cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou - qualifies for the relaxation list, according to the data.

Existing rules for second-home mortgage loans remain unchanged.

New home prices in China's top 70 cities dropped 0.29 per cent in August from July and were down 2.1 per cent from 2021. Downward pressure on home prices was seen across the nation in August, with the trend worst in third-tier cities, where declines accelerated.

"I am sceptical that it will have a large effect. Rates and other restrictions have been eased several times already this year, with little discernible uplift to mortgage borrowing," said Mr Craig Botham, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics in London.

It is not the supply of credit that is the problem; it is the lack of confidence in the market, driven by falling prices and failing developers, compounded by a weak economic backdrop, that weighs on employment and income, he added.

BLOOMBERG