Avenue South Residence preview starts tomorrow

The public preview of Avenue South Residence will start tomorrow, with 300 units offered for sale at the initial launch on Sept 7.

The apartment units are spread across two 56-storey towers and five conserved four-storey apartment blocks. They comprise one-, two-, three-and four-bedroom units ranging from 474 sq ft to 1,668 sq ft. The development will offer close to 10,000 sq ft of commercial facilities, including food and beverage outlets and a childcare centre.

The consortium behind Avenue South Residence - UOL Group, its subsidiary United Industrial Corporation, as well as Kheng Leong Company - expects it to draw interest, pointing to upcoming projects in the vicinity such as the Greater Southern Waterfront.

UOL group chief executive Liam Wee Sin said: "Given our competitive land price, we are able to offer a product at attractive prices starting from $858,000 for a one-bedroom unit and $1.15 million for a two-bedroom unit. Half of the 1,074-unit development are priced below $1.5 million, offering buyers plenty of choice units to capitalise on the area's growth story and the unique character of this development."

The land parcel was awarded to the consortium in May last year at $1.035 billion, or $1,138 per sq ft (psf) based on gross floor area.

Units in the Heritage Collection will be sold at the initial launch at an average price of $1,780 psf; those in the Horizon Collection at $1,980 psf; and those in the Peak Collection at more than $2,250 psf.

The project in Silat Avenue is close to the future Circle Line 6, with the Cantonment and Keppel MRT stations to open by 2025.