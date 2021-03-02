Australian home prices surge at fastest pace since 2003

SYDNEY • Australian home prices climbed by the most since August 2003 last month, as record-low borrowing rates and government incentives lure more buyers into the market, raising fears of overheating.

Nationwide house values surged 2.1 per cent last month, CoreLogic data released yesterday showed. Capital city prices gained 2 per cent, led by Sydney and Melbourne.

"Australia's housing market is in the midst of a broad-based boom," said Mr Tim Lawless, head of research at CoreLogic.

The rapid gains have been "spurred on by a combination of record-low mortgage rates, improving economic conditions, government incentives and low advertised supply levels".

While housing prices are surging from Singapore to Canada to the United States, a return to boom times in Australia threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt and make it harder for young people to get a foot on the property ladder.

Sydney is the world's third-least affordable housing market, and Melbourne the sixth, according to a report last week.

The nation's property values have taken off again after the central bank slashed interest rates to a record low and said they will stay there for at least three years.

People are also looking for larger houses with space to work from home, while the rapid price growth has rekindled a fear of missing out, sending buyers flocking to the market.

That could see home prices surge 16 per cent over the next two years, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation's largest mortgage lender.

"Auction clearance rates are sitting at levels consistent with double-digit dwelling price growth," said Mr Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at Commonwealth Bank. "History shows people like to buy into a rising market."

An auction for a small, dated two-bedroom house in the inner Sydney suburb of Paddington on a recent Saturday attracted more than 250 people.

Bidding began at A$1.4 million (S$1.44 million) - A$150,000 over the reserve and immediately knocking most would-be buyers out of the race.

It eventually sold for just shy of A$1.7 million, A$450,000 above the reserve.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand across all price points and all suburbs," said real estate agent Ben Collier, who handled the Paddington sale.

A shortage of supply is helping to fuel the price boom.

The number of houses advertised for sale in the first three weeks of last month was down 26 per cent from a year earlier, CoreLogic said.

In another sign of strength in the housing market, home loan approvals rose 10.5 per cent in January, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday.

Home prices could rise about 20 per cent over this year and next, according to Westpac Banking Corporation.

In New Zealand, where home prices soared 13 per cent in January from a year earlier, the government will now require the central bank to consider the impact on housing prices when setting interest rates, a change the bank opposed.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is also reimposing lending restrictions on property investors in an attempt to cool the market.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS