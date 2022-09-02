Aussie home prices suffer sharpest fall in 40 years on rising rates, inflation

SYDNEY - Australian home prices took their biggest spill in 40 years last month as rising interest rates and cost-of-living pressures blew a hole in demand, threatening to undermine household wealth and confidence.

Figures out on Thursday from property consultant CoreLogic showed that prices nationally sank 1.6 per cent in August from July, when they fell 1.3 per cent. It was the largest monthly drop since 1983 and dragged annual price growth down to 4.7 per cent, compared with a peak above 21 per cent late last year. Sydney again led the retreat, with values diving 2.3 per cent in August and 2.5 per cent from a year earlier, a world away from the 25 per cent gains enjoyed over a bumper 2021.

The malaise also spread to other major cities, with Melbourne down 1.2 per cent, Brisbane 1.8 per cent and Canberra 1.7 per cent. Overall, prices in the capital cities fell 1.6 per cent in August; they are down 3.8 per cent for the year.

Even the regions started to falter as prices fell 1.5 per cent, ending a pandemic-driven bull run as people shifted to country living and greater space.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless noted that home prices were still comfortably above pre-pandemic levels, but that this equity buffer looked likely to be squeezed further.

"It is hard to see housing prices stabilising until interest rates find a ceiling and consumer sentiment starts to improve," said Mr Lawless. "From current levels, interest rates are likely to increase by at least another 75 basis points and there is a good chance advertised stock levels will accumulate through the spring selling season, providing more choice for buyers and adding further downwards pressure on housing values."

The Reserve Bank of Australia has already lifted rates by 175 basis points since May and is considered certain to hike again next week in an effort to contain surging inflation.

Markets are wagering that the current 1.85 per cent cash rate could near 4 per cent by the middle of next year. Banks have sharply raised borrowing costs on new fixed-rate mortgages and tightened lending standards.

A sustained drop in prices would be a blow to consumer wealth given that the notional value of Australia's 10.8 million homes was estimated at A$10.2 trillion (S$9.75 trillion).

