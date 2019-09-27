Ascott buys $192m serviced residence in Sydney

PARIS • The Ascott has acquired a $192 million freehold serviced residence in Australia through its global fund with the Qatar Investment Authority.

The lodging business unit, which is wholly owned by Singapore property giant CapitaLand, said yesterday that the property in Sydney is part of a 48-storey integrated development that will also have office and retail spaces.

To be named Citadines Walker North Sydney, it offers 252 apartments and will be the tallest tower in north Sydney when completed in 2021, said The Ascott.

The development is located in a business district with a train station and a ferry wharf nearby.

The Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund was set up in 2015 through a 50-50 joint venture with the Qatar Investment Authority.

Mr Kevin Goh, chief executive of The Ascott, said the acquisition is in line with the firm's strategy of growing its fund management portfolio via private equity funds, joint ventures and listed hospitality trusts. "We believe in achieving scale in the business, and fund management is central to the active capital management strategy of The Ascott as a dominant lodging real estate player."

The Ascott has also signed 13 other properties under franchise and management contracts, it announced yesterday in Paris, where it held an opening event for its luxury serviced residence, La Clef Champs-Elysees Paris - one of the assets which the fund has invested in.

The 13 contracts span properties in China, France, Indonesia, Kenya and Vietnam. The Ascott says the Sydney acquisition and contracts bring its overall asset value to $10 billion, with the 14 new properties offering more than 2,200 units in total.

Mr Goh said Ascott plans to open another 19 properties this year, comprising more than 2,800 units.