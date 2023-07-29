An oasis of luxury living within your reach

Think of luxury living in Singapore and most people would immediately assume it to be a picture-perfect dream completely out of their budget.

But that’s not necessarily the case. There are still hidden gems for savvy buyers to not only enjoy an upscale lifestyle at a great value, but also serve as a wise investment for the years ahead.

One such valuable opportunity is The Arden, a new boutique development in Choa Chu Kang, comprising a collection of 105 luxury homes with four facility courtyards. Developed by multi-award-winning developer Qingjian Realty, the development is set to be a head-turner in terms of affordability in the current market of new launches.

Because the land was purchased in 2019 at a time when land prices were lower, Propnex Realty’s CEO Ismail Gafoor says “the developer was able to price units at The Arden attractively today, especially in an environment of rising costs”.

“Current new launch prices in D23 have already hit a benchmark of over $2,000 per square foot,” notes CEO of ERA Singapore Marcus Chu. “Amidst the current government land sales (GLS) sites, there is still a very limited supply of new developments with entry level price points. With its premium provision and finishes, The Arden truly stands out as the most affordable new launch in 2023 at prices a notch below the suburban launches in the market that suits the buyers’ budget without compromising on quality and luxury.”

At the same time, the limited supply of unsold homes in the suburbs and District 23 could push up demand, and therefore prices, further.

Huttons’ CEO Mark Yip estimates that just 2,000 out of the 16,000 unsold private homes available islandwide are in the Outside Central Region (OCR), with just 464 unsold units as at July 21 in District 23.

And there are only 3,500 units launching in the OCR this year, out of the 10,000 units throughout Singapore — with The Arden being the only project in Choa Chu Kang this year. That points to possible “pent-up demand” for homes in the Choa Chu Kang neighbourhood.

Analysts say these factors set the stage for The Arden to stand out as an attractive option for homeowners in today’s landscape — while creating even more potential for upside and capital appreciation for homeowners looking to sell years down the road.