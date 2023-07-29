An oasis of luxury living within your reach

Think of luxury living in Singapore and most people would immediately assume it to be a picture-perfect dream completely out of their budget.
But that’s not necessarily the case. There are still hidden gems for savvy buyers to not only enjoy an upscale lifestyle at a great value, but also serve as a wise investment for the years ahead.
One such valuable opportunity is The Arden, a new boutique development in Choa Chu Kang, comprising a collection of 105 luxury homes with four facility courtyards. Developed by multi-award-winning developer Qingjian Realty, the development is set to be a head-turner in terms of affordability in the current market of new launches.
Because the land was purchased in 2019 at a time when land prices were lower, Propnex Realty’s CEO Ismail Gafoor says “the developer was able to price units at The Arden attractively today, especially in an environment of rising costs”.
“Current new launch prices in D23 have already hit a benchmark of over $2,000 per square foot,” notes CEO of ERA Singapore Marcus Chu. “Amidst the current government land sales (GLS) sites, there is still a very limited supply of new developments with entry level price points. With its premium provision and finishes, The Arden truly stands out as the most affordable new launch in 2023 at prices a notch below the suburban launches in the market that suits the buyers’ budget without compromising on quality and luxury.”
At the same time, the limited supply of unsold homes in the suburbs and District 23 could push up demand, and therefore prices, further.
Huttons’ CEO Mark Yip estimates that just 2,000 out of the 16,000 unsold private homes available islandwide are in the Outside Central Region (OCR), with just 464 unsold units as at July 21 in District 23.
And there are only 3,500 units launching in the OCR this year, out of the 10,000 units throughout Singapore — with The Arden being the only project in Choa Chu Kang this year. That points to possible “pent-up demand” for homes in the Choa Chu Kang neighbourhood.
Analysts say these factors set the stage for The Arden to stand out as an attractive option for homeowners in today’s landscape — while creating even more potential for upside and capital appreciation for homeowners looking to sell years down the road.
A blossoming district
“We expect The Arden to appeal to a diverse group of buyers from families to young professionals as well as those looking to upgrade from their housing board flats, who want a modern home that is close to nature and nestled in a tranquil environment, given its location within a low-density landed property enclave,” Mr Ismail Gafoor says.
And all that comes at no sacrifice to convenience and accessibility. Just a short walk will take residents to the Phoenix Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Bukit Panjang Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations where they can seamlessly access the rest of the island via the Downtown Line – with convenient interchanges along the way to the Circle Line and North-South Line that can take them to neighbourhoods such as Marina Bay, City Hall and Bouna Vista.
The Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub is also approximately nine-minutes’ walk from The Arden, offering a plethora of bus options as well. With Bukit Panjang’s close proximity to emerging new neighbourhoods like Tengah Town, Jurong Lake District, Jurong Innovation District and Woodlands Regional Centre, the area could see a rejuvenation in the years ahead, not to mention an easy commute for residents whose workplaces are located in these districts.
Closer to home, a variety of amenities also await, offering the convenience of modern-day living. A short walk away from The Arden are three shopping malls – Junction 10, Hillion Mall and Bukit Panjang Plaza – offering plenty of dining and shopping options. Venture slightly farther and you’ll also be able to enjoy the wonders of Lot One Shoppers’ Mall in Choa Chu Kang, the Rail Mall and Cold Storage Dairy Farm.
Families with school-going children will appreciate that the neighbourhood is home to schools such as Teck Whye Primary School, West View Primary School, South View Primary School, Bukit Panjang Government High School and Jurong Pioneer JC – ensuring a smooth educational journey for the younger ones in the family.
Come home to luxury
Beyond its attractive pricing and enviable location, The Arden, which comprises two- to four- bedroom units, boasts cutting-edge design and smart home solutions guaranteed to add glamour and comfort to your everyday life.
The development cuts a striking figure with its modern classic and timeless look. What is breath-taking is also how lush and verdant the landscaping in The Arden is, and thanks to its location on an elevated plain which allowed the developer to maximise the amount of privacy through natural greenery. Moreover, it is also nestled within a private enclave and with a park – tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
With a ceiling height of 3.2 metres – higher than that of traditional condominium units – each apartment can remain cool and airy throughout the day, providing residents with greater levels of comfort. A bonus for residents is wardrobe heights within each unit are also higher as a result, resulting in even more storage space.
The ample storage in each unit extends to the thoughtful addition of dining cabinets for dry kitchens, kitchen-island counters for some units, and display shelving, giving residents a clutter-free and comfortable living space. All apartment units will also be fitted with premium brands such as Bosch, Hansgrohe, and Roca, providing a sense of true luxury in The Arden.
A versatile home for the future
The Arden is a home that can evolve with the changing seasons of life, thanks to Qingjian Realty’s thoughtful and innovative designs.
This comes in the form of Qingjian Realty’s trademark CoSpace concept, which allows residents of The Arden to reconfigure rooms within their units to suit their changing needs throughout their lifetimes flexibly and efficiently.
Homeowners at The Arden can remove the wall between the study and living area to carve out a special nook in their homes for a piano corner or bar counter, or simply to accommodate a much larger living room to meet the needs of a growing family.
With the pandemic having ushered in a new era of hybrid remote working and learning, CoSpace allows residents to create spaces like home offices and study corners and reconfigure them whenever they no longer need those spaces – giving homeowners unparalleled flexibility and power to adapt their homes to their changing needs.
The versatility of a CoSpace home accommodates unlimited possibilities for homeowners to craft their home just the way they want it, making it a haven to treasure for generations to come.