Agent exodus pushes real estate firm out of top 3 spot

The poaching battle among real estate firms to expand their sales forces amid the sizzling hot property market last year has sent one high-profile agency tumbling out of the top three ranking.

OrangeTee & Tie was ranked the third-largest agency in Singapore last year, but it suffered an exodus of around 1,000 agents - or 25 per cent of its sales team.

About 700 of the departing agents were with Navis Living Group - a network of real estate agents. Their move to join Huttons Asia helped lift the firm to third spot and shove OrangeTee & Tie down to fourth place.

Navis co-founder Stuart Chng was one of those who left.

He declined to say why he left OrangeTee & Tie but said Huttons has a strong leadership team, which has "a clear direction for the future growth of all the agency and their realtors", and there is a good culture of unity among its leaders.

Navis now has 1,000 agents with Huttons, Mr Chng told The Straits Times.

He added: "Mark Yip, our CEO, is very sharp in his thinking, has great strategic vision and executes decisions very swiftly, which is key for thriving as an agency."

OrangeTee & Tie chief executive Steven Tan declined to respond to questions about the mass exodus of its sales force, but said that some agents who left last year have returned and he hopes to recruit new staff this year.

Last year's booming property market sparked a recruitment war between real estate agencies, with all manner of inducements rolled out to entice agents to jump ship.

The benefits for agents switching firms ranged from thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses to having their resignation penalties at rival companies fully paid.In recent years, larger real estate agencies have been involved in marketing most new projects, which is why they are fighting to increase their headcounts and cement their market positions, said industry watchers.