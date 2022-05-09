ABSD of 35% on transfers of residential property to a living trust

Transfers of residential properties into a living trust will be subject to an additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) of 35 per cent from today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday.

A living trust is created by a person during his lifetime, whereby a designated person, the trustee, is given the responsibility of managing that individual's assets for the benefit of the eventual beneficiary.

The move comes after the Government's most recent round of property cooling measures on Dec 15, when the ABSD was raised to 17 per cent from 12 per cent for Singaporeans buying their second property.

Buyer's stamp duty, or BSD, is payable when a residential property is transferred into a living trust.

ABSD may also be payable, based on the profile of the beneficial owner of the property transferred into the trust.

However, ABSD previously did not apply where there was no identifiable beneficial owner when the property was transferred.

The Government is addressing this gap by introducing the new ABSD, said MOF. "With this change, ABSD will be payable even if there is no identifiable beneficial owner at the time the residential property is transferred into a trust," it said.

This will promote "a stable and sustainable residential property market", it added.

The new ABSD is to be payable upfront when the residential property is transferred into any living trust.

As a concession, a trustee may apply to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) for a refund of the new ABSD if certain conditions are met.

Refund applications should be submitted to Iras within six months after the instrument is executed, MOF said.