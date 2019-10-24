A big win for sustainable development

Named after Singapore’s founder, Sir Stamford Raffles’ wife, Lady Sofia Raffles, Mount Sophia undulates gently above Orchard Road. Over time, it has staked its claim to become one of the most prestigious addresses in Singapore.

Sophia Hills is a joint venture project between Sunway Developments Pte Ltd, Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd and SC Wong Holdings Pte Ltd. The development is the largest in District 9.

The development comprises a new condominium block situated on Mount Sophia, which has been integrated into three conserved buildings. The first is the original Nan Hwa Girls’ School, which has been designated as a childcare centre/kindergarten. The second, Trinity Theological College Chapel, is to be converted into a restaurant. The third is the Olson Building, which was part of the Methodist Girl’s School, that will now be used as the Clubhouse for the condominium development. The buildings were meticulously restored using appropriate materials, techniques and finishes. The developer’s dedication in preserving the original character of the buildings has uplifted the entire hilltop area, lending even more charm to the neighbourhood.

The renaissance of Mount Sophia was recently lauded at the FIABCI Singapore Awards. The regeneration works as part of the Sophia Hills development won the highest accolades in two categories, the Heritage and Residential (Mid-Rise) categories.

A legacy of conservation and preservation

Sunway Property’s exceptional ability to bring Singapore’s past to serve its present stems from a rich legacy of conservation and preservation. Committed to driving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, Sunway Property is also the mastermind behind three other townships that have demonstrated its ability to create for rehabilitation and conservation masterpieces.

Its first township, Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, was rehabilitated from a derelict mining land. It is an accomplishment which had once been described as a transformation “from wasteland to wonderland”. Its second township, Sunway City Ipoh, is built around 300 million-year-old limestone hills and houses the world-renowned Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat.

Nearer to Singapore, the developer is also known for building its largest township yet – Sunway Iskandar – a replication of its successful Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.



Sunway Iskandar is a vast property that covers retail, office and residential structures. PHOTO: SUNWAY ISKANDAR



Within 1,800 acres of land, the township comprises six precincts – the Lakeview, the Capital, the Parkview, the Riverside, the Seafront and the Marketplace.

Each precinct is designed to be self-sustaining integrated cities with convenient amenities, enveloped within a lush riverine forest with winding rivers. The township has been gazetted to be 40 per cent green.

Sunway Iskandar is already emerging to be a thriving city, with RM 3 billion (SGD 1 billion) worth of properties already built and in the pipeline. It’s Sunway Citrine development which includes a retail, office and residential component has been 100 per cent tenanted. The Sunway International School with the Canadian syllabus has about 450 students to date. Other amenities it has built include X PARK which is an extreme sports adventure park, an events gallery and a Caltex station.

Most recently, the developer has launched Sunway Big Box, Malaysia’s first retail hybrid park at a key tenant unveiling ceremony which places its tenancy at 85 per cent ahead of its opening this coming December 2019.

Currently a Big Box Hotel, the Big Box Office Tower, a Chinese school - SJK (C) Cheah Fah as well as an expansion of the Sunway International School, Sunway Iskandar are being built.

Similar to Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, the developer has also prioritised connectivity, safety and security as the core for community building.

For connectivity, the developer has engaged the Causeway Link bus service to transport commuters from Larkin bus station to Sunway Citrine Hub and Singapore CIQ to surrounding landmarks. In addition, the developer also engaged SoCar, Malaysia’s leading car-sharing network and signed an MOU with Singapore technology company CtrlWorks, the creator of Scootbee, to have the first autonomous electronic scooters in Malaysia running in Sunway Iskandar.

Sunway Iskandar has also deployed its own auxiliary police within the township and set up a centralised CCTV monitoring system. It is currently working with NEC to provide the township with cutting edge security. NEC will also establish a new Innovation Centre of Excellence which will create even more skilled tech jobs within the region and develop local entrepreneurs.

Sunway Iskandar is committed to continuously bring convenience to the doorstep of its communities by creating a conducive environment to live, earn, work, and play in a safe, healthy and connected surrounding.