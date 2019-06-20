6 of 11 'super penthouses' on sale globally are in S'pore

Of the 11 "super penthouses" around the world now on the market, six are in Singapore.

This is based on listings from 2016 to April this year, List Sotheby's International Realty (List SIR) said yesterday.

The biggest of these super penthouses here is in Wallich Residence, with a floor area of 21,108 sq ft and a building height of 950 ft or 289.5m. Spanning levels 62 to 64, the property has five bedrooms, a family room, a viewing deck, a private garden, a 12m pool, a cabana, a jacuzzi, an entertainment room and bar facilities.

The next largest in Singapore is in The Marq, with a floor area of 17,642 sq ft, followed by units in Reflections At Keppel Bay, Hilltops, Boulevard Vue and Concourse Skyline.

Super penthouses, as defined by the luxury brokerage, are penthouses which are 10,000 sq ft and above - about 10 times an average four-room Housing Board flat.

Those located in "super tall" buildings, which are 305m to 580m in height, found in major global cities tend to fetch more attention and set record prices due to spectacular views offered, List SIR said.

Penthouses are luxurious flats located at the top of tall buildings. Unique characteristics include being the one and only residence on the top floor, a dedicated lift and lift lobby, 360-degree spectacular views and four or more bedrooms.

Other features include a space for entertainment, a boardroom for business meetings, concierge service and a private pool.

Only six super penthouse transactions have taken place in Singapore since 2006.

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin made news in 2017 when he bought a 10,300 sq ft penthouse at Sculptura Ardmore for over $60 million, making it the most expensive apartment here since Alibaba co-founder Sun Tongyu forked out $51 million for a 13,573 sq ft penthouse at neighbouring Le Nouvel Ardmore in 2015.

There were also three transactions for Goodwood Residence in 2014, 2013 and 2010, and one for Marina Bay Residences in 2006.

The other super penthouses currently on the market are in Monaco, Miami, New York, and Auckland, New Zealand.