5 projects granted extensions for collective sale deadlines

The High Street Centre in North Bridge Road is back on the market after the pandemic upended its collective sale ambitions, but it has slashed its $800 million asking price by $100 million.

The mixed-use tower at 1 North Bridge Road is among five sites that have been granted extensions for their sale deadlines under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Temporary Measures for Conduct of Collective Sale of Property) order that took effect on Oct 6 last year. Seven applications for the extensions had been lodged with the Ministry of Law as at March 12 with two still being processed, a spokesman told The Sunday Times.