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3 Orchard Central tenants asked to move out will cross the road to JustCo Place

JustCo Place retailers are expected to “progressively” start operations from December 2026, while the building’s co-living space is expected to open in 2027.

SINGAPORE – Three tenants which were told to vacate their Orchard Central space have found a new home across the road at JustCo Place.

They are Singapore martial arts academy Evolve MMA, social dining bar and bistro Helen’s, and KTV brand K.STAR Karaoke.

The new location at JustCo Place will serve as Evolve MMA’s flagship, occupying 10,000 sq ft.

These three tenants will be neighbours with new-to-Singapore brands including fitness names Aarmy from New York and Karve from the United Kingdom.

The Straits Times reported in July that Orchard Central tenants from levels 5 to 12 were asked by the mall’s landlord, Far East Organization, to move out by end-November to make way for planned office space.

JustCo Place, at 160 Orchard Road, is a “live-work-play” lifestyle hub and comprises five levels of co-working and retail spaces, and another five levels of co-living apartments.

In a media release on Nov 5, JustCo Holdings said it has secured retail leasing commitment for 80% of its retail space.

For food and beverage options, South Korean restaurant brand Gwanghwamun Mijin and Chinese hot pot chain Chamoon Royale will expand their presence in Singapore with new outlets at JustCo Place, while Surrey Hills Grocer will open its first flagship bakery, The Hills Bakehouse.

Speciality coffee brand M Stand from Shanghai will open its second outlet at JustCo Place – its first at Suntec City is slated to open in November – alongside 160 Coffeehouse, a new local coffee concept created for the Orchard Road mall.

JustCo Place retailers are expected to “progressively” start operations from Decemb er, while the building’s co-living space is expected to open in 2027.

JustCo chief executive officer Kong Wan Sing said: “The strong leasing momentum is an encouraging validation of the proposition we set out to create at JustCo Place.

“As with our broader expansion strategy, our focus remains on disciplined execution and creating long-term value for our customers, partners, landlords and shareholders.”