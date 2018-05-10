22 River Valley units, 5 Bartley terraced houses up for sale

A block of 22 apartments in a building in River Valley Road, previously known as the AA Centre, has been put up for bulk sale at a price of around $86 million to $90 million.

The property, now called 336 RV, is a 14-storey mixed freehold development with residential and commercial components and 90 basement parking spaces.

The 22 units for sale are from the seventh to 14 storeys and comprise a total strata area for sale of about 38,976 sq ft.

There are still six residential units pending approval for sale, subject to the tender close.

If these are included, a buyer could acquire up to 49,805 sq ft, said Richmond Capital Investments, which is handling the sale of the units that are within walking distance of Somerset MRT station.

Car insurance company, The Automobile Association, sold the first to sixth storeys, which is the commercial component of the building, to Far East Organization in 2013. The developer uses the space for its office operation.



Richmond Capital Investments yesterday said unit owners decided to unite in the joint sale for the residential component after noticing the momentum in the collective sale market.

"The investor could potentially convert the residential units into serviced apartments, subject to the relevant authorities' approval," it added.

The tender closes on June 6.

Separately, a row of freehold terraced houses - from 17 to 25 - in Quemoy Road, off Upper Paya Lebar Road, has also been put up for sale with an indicative price in the range of $23.87 million. This translates to a land price of $1,142 psf per plot ratio.

The plot is within walking distance of Bartley MRT station and near Maris Stella High School, St Gabriel's Secondary School and Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary).

The 14,918 sq ft freehold site has a 1.4 plot ratio and could be redeveloped into a five-storey boutique development.

Mount Everest Properties is the marketing agent.

The tender closes on June 12.