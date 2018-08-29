20 units of 8 St Thomas sold at over $3,000 psf

Developer Bukit Sembawang Estates will open the doors to its upmarket condominium in St Thomas Walk to the public this weekend.

A private preview of the freehold condo, 8 St Thomas, was held over the past weekend in Singapore and Hong Kong and saw more than 20 units sold at prices averaging over $3,000 per sq ft.

"The successful preview of 8 St Thomas has demonstrated that premium, freehold quality developments in prime District 9 continue to be much sought after by discerning buyers," Bukit Sembawang chief executive Ng Chee Seng said in a statement yesterday.

Marketing agent CBRE's head of residential projects May Tan said: "With one-and two-bedders priced from $1.42 million and $1.78 million, respectively, savvy prospective buyers will find 8 St Thomas palatable for a premier freehold project located in a prestigious area."

Occupying almost 1ha of land, 8 St Thomas features full condo facilities and 250 units comprising one-to four-bedroom units, four-bedroom dual-key units and penthouses. Floor area of the units ranges from 441 sq ft to 2,659 sq ft.

The newly completed development offers buyers immediate ownership for occupation, investment and rental.

Each 35-storey tower opens up to views of the city skyline from private balconies. The development is a short walk from Somerset MRT station and the upcoming Great World City MRT station.