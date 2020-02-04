2 Holland Village retail units up for sale

Two retail units in a shophouse in Holland Village, together with their adjacent front and rear land parcels, have been launched for sale at an indicative price of $13.8 million.

The freehold strata units - one on the first storey, the other on the second - are at 26A and 26C Lorong Mambong and have a total area of about 1,840 sq ft.

The land parcels span a combined area of about 1,020 sq ft.

Marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield said yesterday that the first-floor unit is approved for restaurant use while the land parcels could be leased out as outdoor refreshment areas.

The second-floor unit has been used recently as a hair salon, although the buyer can apply for a change of use.

"Freehold commercial properties within District 10 are rare," said Mr Shaun Poh, executive director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield.

More pedestrian walkways and a new community park have been planned for Holland Village, while the nearby mixed-use project One Holland Village is being built.

The shophouse and land parcels are a three-minute walk from the Holland Village MRT station and the area's mix of restaurants, cafes and sports bars.

Foreigners can buy the properties, and additional buyer's stamp duty will not be applicable.

The expression of interest exercise closes at 3pm on March 5.

THE BUSINESS TIMES