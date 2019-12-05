13 Holland Link houses for sale with $38m guide price

Fong Yun Thai Association has put up 13 strata-titled semi-detached houses at Eleven @ Holland for sale via an expression of interest with a $38 million guide price, it was announced yesterday.

Each house has three storeys, with an attic and a basement that can accommodate two parking spaces. There are five ensuite bedrooms with private lift access to every level in each unit.

Most of the houses have been rented out and the sale will be with its existing tenancy.

WTG Property noted that the price guide works out to be about $2.93 million for each house.

It added that as it is a landed project, only Singaporeans can buy the houses in Holland Link.

The 99-year leasehold project in prime District 10 was completed in November 2014 and consists of 82 semi-detached houses. It is a short drive from local and international schools.

The expression of interest exercise closes at 4pm on Jan 17.

THE BUSINESS TIMES