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Procter & Gamble has invested heavily in recent years in automated manufacturing lines that can run unattended for several hours at a time.

Consumer product giant Procter & Gamble says it plans to increase the number of factories that can run shifts without human intervention over the next several years as a way to increase productivity and save up to US$10 billion (S$13 billion).

The Cincinnati-based maker of Gillette razors, Tide Pods and Crest toothpaste has invested heavily in recent years in automated manufacturing lines that can run unattended for several hours at a time, often in the overnight hours.

P&G currently operates 15 such sites around the world and plans to add more in 2027.

“We are taking unattended operations to a whole new level,” Luc Reynaert, chief product supply officer, said on Nov 19 in a presentation to investors in Cincinnati.

Procter & Gamble has also deployed autonomous robots at loading docks and in warehouses, and has experimented with driverless trucks. Reynaert said unattended operations will improve manufacturing productivity by up to 20% over the next four years.

But the rise of so-called dark-shift manufacturing has provoked fears of enormous job losses. In a speech in June at the United Auto Workers quadrennial constitutional convention, the union’s president, Shawn Fain, called robots replacing humans in factories a “profound threat”.

Josh Bivens, chief economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a pro-labour think tank, said unattended factories were “not the thing that keeps me up at night”, because it’s difficult to stop automation once companies begin making upgrades.

He said the United States should increase its social safety net to better cover workers displaced by such technological advances.

Procter & Gamble had its first unattended shift at a Gillette factory in Berlin in 2024. The plant now runs without technicians during the hard-to-staff overnight shift, freeing up employees to focus on less-repetitive tasks or jobs in which they interact with customers during the day.

Procter & Gamble executives said unattended shifts give workers better schedules and allow them to focus on consumer-facing tasks, but acknowledged that they will need leaner teams.

On Nov 19, the company said it would cut its product-supply workforce, which includes contractors, by 20% to 30% by 2030.

Product-supply jobs at the company include roles in manufacturing, purchasing, planning, engineering and quality control. Roughly 65,000 workers fall into that category.

However, a company spokesperson said the reductions have been underway for a few years as part of a supply-chain improvement program called Supply 3.0. NYTIMES