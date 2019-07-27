Private home prices rebound 1.5% in Q2

Private home prices have recorded their first quarterly increase since property cooling measures were introduced last July, according to data out yesterday.

Values rebounded 1.5 per cent in the second quarter over the same period last year, following a 0.7 per cent decline in the first quarter.

The increase was driven in part by more expensive land costs, which in turn translated to higher launch prices, particularly in the city fringe area. This zone, often called the rest of central region, was the standout, with a 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in prices.

The suburbs or outside central region edged up 0.4 per cent to follow a 0.2 per cent lift in the first quarter.

Prime areas - known as the core central region - saw price rises of 2.3 per cent, a stark turnaround from the 3 per cent decline in the first quarter, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) figures yesterday.

Mr Ong Teck Hui, JLL's senior director of research and consultancy, cited progressive sales from earlier luxury launches.

Boulevard 88 sold 37 units in the second quarter at a median price of $3,665 per sq ft, while 3 Cuscaden moved 26 units at $3,575 psf.

The recent turmoil in Hong Kong and uncertainty in Britain could bode well for the residential market here, as high-net-worth individuals eye wealth centres, including Singapore. "This is evidenced by an increase in foreigners buying non-landed properties above $4 million post-cooling measures. The inflow of funds could eventually lead to property investments here," said Ms Christine Li, Cushman & Wakefield's head of research, Singapore and South-east Asia.

2,502 Number of new private homes (excluding executive condominiums) launched for sale by developers in the second quarter, with 2,350 units sold - a 93.9 per cent take-up rate. In the first quarter, 2,989 new private homes were launched but only 1,838 units, or 61.5 per cent, were sold.

0.8%. Increase in overall private home values in the first half of this year.

Mr Ong cited strong pricing at Amber Park on the city fringes, with 156 units sold at a median price of $2,476 psf, while Sky Everton shifted 131 units at $2,524 psf.

"In 2017 and the first half of 2018, many of the en bloc sales were transacted in the (city fringes) at increasing land prices. As a result, strata units in new projects were also launched at relatively higher prices," said ERA Realty key executive officer Eugene Lim.

Sales were also driven by location, tenure and higher incentives for agents, noted CBRE's associate director of research Catherine He.

Overall private home values rose by 0.8 per cent in the first half of this year and are now 2.5 per cent below the peak in the third quarter of 2013, noted Ms Tricia Song, head of research for Singapore at Colliers International.

But she does not believe this price growth is sustainable as buyers remain value conscious while trade tensions and other concerns have cast a pall over Singapore's economic outlook. "Developers would be mindful of these factors in pricing their units," she added.

Meanwhile, prices of landed properties dipped 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a 1.1 per cent increase in the first.

URA data also showed that rents of private homes rose 1.3 per cent in the second quarter, up from 1 per cent in the first, while vacancy rates edged up 0.1 percentage points to 6.4 per cent.

Developers launched 2,502 new private homes - excluding executive condominiums - for sale in the second quarter and sold 2,350, a 93.9 per cent take-up rate compared with 61.5 per cent in the first quarter, Mr Ong noted.

In the resale market, there were 4,321 units sold in the first half this year, 49.6 per cent fewer than in the same period last year, he noted.

Analysts say the market performance in the second half of this year will depend on the magnitude of the economic slowdown and how sentiments are affected.