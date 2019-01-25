Private home prices dip 0.1% in Q4, first decline in 6 quarters; up 7.9% for whole of 2018

SINGAPORE - Government data on Friday (Jan 25) confirmed the first quarterly decline in Singapore's private home prices since the second quarter of 2017, as the July 6 cooling measures ended a price recovery that lasted only five quarters, the shortest on record.

Private residential property prices fell by 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with a 0.5 per cent rise in the previous quarter, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced, unchanged from its earlier flash estimate, and a fall from 0.8 per cent price rise a year ago.

For the whole of 2018, private home prices rose 7.9 per cent, compared with a 1.1 per cent increase in 2017.

Landed properties fell by 2 per cent in the fourth quarter compared with a 2.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter. But prices of non-landed properties edged up 0.5 per cent after remaining unchanged in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2018, prices of landed properties rose by 6.3 per cent, while those of non-landed properties rose by 8.3 per cent.

Prices of non-landed properties in Core Central Region (CCR) decreased by 1 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with the 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed properties in Rest of Central Region (RCR) increased by 1.8 per cent, compared with the 1.3 per cent decrease in the previous quarter. Prices of non-landed properties in Outside Central Region (OCR) increased by 0.7 per cent, compared with the 0.1 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2018, prices of non-landed properties in CCR, RCR and OCR increased by 6.7 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 9.4 per cent respectively.