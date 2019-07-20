Prime US Reit's SGX debut hits US$0.88 IPO target

Prime US Reit had a lacklustre debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday.

The trust opened at 86.5 US cents, down 1.7 per cent on the initial offer price (IPO) of 88 US cents.

It staged a mild recovery to close at 88 US cents with about 11 million units changing hands.

The Reit's manager said before the market opened that it had received applications for 1.2 times the offer of 335.2 million units.

Prime US Reit has a portfolio of 11 Class A and freehold office properties across nine markets in the United States.

"The successful IPO is a testament to the market's confidence in our... portfolio that provides a unique geographically-diversified exposure to the growing US commercial real estate sector," said Ms Barbara Cambon, chief executive and chief investment officer of KBS US Prime Property Management, which manages Prime US Reit.

Mr Mohamed Nasser Ismail, SGX's head of equity capital markets, added: "This is our third pure-play US Reit listing this year.

"They have raised close to US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion) - making them the top three IPOs in Asean year to date by funds raised - with Prime US Reit raising the highest at US$612 million."

Its listing brings the total number of SGX-listed Reits and property trusts to 45, with a combined market capitalisation of about $110 billion.