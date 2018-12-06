Prime unit at Coronation Shopping Plaza up for sale

A prime ground-floor strata commercial space at Coronation Shopping Plaza has been put up for sale at a guide price of $35 million.

The freehold property, which has a strata floor area of around 603 sq m or 6,491 sq ft, occupies a corner with direct street-level access from Bukit Timah Road and Coronation Road, sole marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company said.

The unit is currently tenanted to HSBC Bank and Starbucks.

Aside from visibility at street level, the shopping mall attracts high footfall from visitors from the surrounding affluent residential estates and schools, the marketing agent added.

Ms Swee Shou Fern, its senior director of investment advisory, said: "This presents an extremely attractive opportunity for the astute investor to own this exceptional freehold commercial asset which offers strong and stable rental cash flow.

"Given its strategic location attributes, the subject property is also ideal for end users looking to operate their business out of a premise in this established precinct."

In recent years, shop units on the second and third storeys of Coronation Shopping Plaza have been trading in the price range of about $3,800 to $4,000 per sq ft.

The tender exercise will close on Jan 18 at noon.