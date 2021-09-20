For Subscribers
Market Watch
Prepare for bumpy ride in the rest of September
Volatility set to persist amid concerns over Covid-19, uncertainty about Fed's moves
September has traditionally been a rocky month for equity markets, and this year appears to be no exception.
Wall Street's main indices - which have overwhelming influence over global markets - continued their slide, weighed down by concerns over stubbornly high Covid-19 infection numbers and uncertainties over policymakers' next moves, which could potentially impact market liquidity and sentiment.