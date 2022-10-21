Pound to keep falling whatever the outcome of UK leadership race

SINGAPORE – Regardless of who wins the race to succeed Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister, one thing is clear: the pound is set to keep falling.

That’s the prognosis of market players who see the sterling continuing its descent, as economic headwinds and the Bank of England’s policy stance act as a drag. Three-month risk-reversals for the pound – a gauge of its expected direction over that time frame – remained deeply in negative territory.

The pound’s travails are emblematic of the challenges confronting the UK economy, as rising borrowing costs, crippling energy bills and high taxes cloud the outlook. With consumer confidence near historic lows in October, signs are growing that the sterling may extend a drop that has reached 17 per cent this year.

“I expect GBP to remain pressured and international investor confidence in gilts and sterling will take time to recover,” said Mr Patrick Bennett, strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, predicting that the currency may slide to US$1.09 by year-end. “After personnel changes to date, the hurdle to regain that confidence keeps getting higher.”

The sterling rallied as much as 1 per cent to US$1.1336 on Thursday before paring gains, as hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric bolstered the US dollar. Fitch Ratings had cut the nation’s credit outlook to negative from stable, citing fears that unfunded tax cuts may widen the fiscal deficit.

The pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1193 in Asia on Friday. Against the Singapore dollar, it dipped 0.2 per cent to $1.5972 as at 12.56pm local time, making it down 12.4 per cent so far this year.

The currency’s next cue may come from the government’s fiscal plan, with The Times reporting that UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is likely to delay the announcement of the blueprint beyond Oct 31.

“The UK budget and government will need to demonstrate a return to fiscal discipline, basically a credible fiscal trajectory,” said Mr Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore.

An even bigger problem for the pound may be the BOE’s monetary policy stance, after deputy governor Ben Broadbent said on Thursday it’s not clear that UK interest rates need to rise as much as investors expect.

“We are bearish GBP as a house, but more because of the stagflationary mix and questions about whether the BOE will be as aggressive as they need to be,” said Mr Tim Baker, head of macro research at Deutsche Bank in Sydney, Australia. BLOOMBERG