Singapore

Positive signs for F&B, retail

  • Published
    37 min ago

Between June last year and June 2021, at least 1,000 new food and beverage (F&B) and retail businesses have opened each month, said property consultancy Knight Frank.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority said that between January and August this year, 44,317 new entities were formed, while 33,230 closed.

