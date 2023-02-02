Pinterest cuts about 150 jobs, joining flurry of tech layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO – Pinterest is laying off about 150 employees, the latest technology company to cut costs in a turbulent time for an industry that expanded rapidly over the past few years.

The digital search company that lets users create online pinboards informed affected employees on Wednesday.

The move affected less than 5 per cent of Pinterest’s total workers, according to a person familiar with the company. Pinterest had about 4,000 employees as at the end of the third quarter. The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based company, although not all were affected to the same degree, the person said.

“We are making organisational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy,” a Pinterest spokesman said in a statement. “All of the employees who were impacted contributed to Pinterest and as they transition, we are committed to supporting them with separation packages, benefits and other services.”

Pinterest joins a range of tech companies that have pared their ranks in recent months. Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Google parent Alphabet have all announced job cuts in the thousands.

Pinterest was recently the target of activist investors from Elliott Management, and one of the firm’s managers was added to the company’s board. BLOOMBERG