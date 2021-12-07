Bayer

Pharma giant may build new plant here

Bayer may build a new production facility in Singapore to support the cell and gene therapies it is developing to cure Parkinson's disease. These plans are on top of the German multinational's partnership with Temasek in crop sciences.

