Bayer may build a new production facility in Singapore to support the cell and gene therapies it is developing to cure Parkinson's disease. These plans are on top of the German multinational's partnership with Temasek in crop sciences.
Bayer
Pharma giant may build new plant here
- Published4 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 07, 2021, with the headline 'Pharma giant may build new plant here'. Subscribe