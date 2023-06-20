Perennial Holdings unit to build pilot private assisted-living project for independent seniors

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s pilot private assisted-living project with senior-friendly features in Parry Avenue has been awarded to a subsidiary of Perennial Holdings, which submitted two concept proposals and beat two other developers with the highest bid of $71.988 million.

The award of the Parry Avenue site marks “a giant step towards the next stage of maturity for the senior living market”, said Mr Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at property consulting firm Edmund Tie.

“All four concept bids for the site were deemed acceptable by the authorities, which suggests that there is no lack of expertise and creativity by market players to grow this niche segment,” he added.

Spanning 195,000 sq ft, the new project will comprise 200 assisted living apartments, a 100-bed nursing home, wellness clubhouse, geriatric care centre and a new 1.5ha community park, Perennial said in a release on Tuesday night.

The private project – a new housing-cum-care model that the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority are co-creating with industry players – comes more than a year after public assisted-living developments, or community care apartments, which integrate senior-friendly housing with care services, were introduced.

It represents an option for independent seniors who do not want to stay in a nursing home but still require some form of assistance.

Mr Pua Seck Guan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Perennial Holdings, said: “This unique opportunity will allow us to leverage our track record as one of the largest private integrated eldercare operators in China to create a model of eldercare and community care suited for locals to age-in-place.”

Perennial has more than 60 eldercare and medical facilities in 16 cities in China, with 12,000 beds in operation currently.

The agencies adopted a concept and price revenue tender, where tenderers were required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices separately.

Pre 20, which submitted bids at $71.988 million and $71.938 million for two different concept proposals, trumped a consortium that includes Allium Healthcare Holdings, which operates a residential aged-care accommodation development, and United Medicare Development, an operator of private nursing homes.

The winning bid was about 10.4 per cent higher than United Medicare’s bid of $65.188 million, while a consortium consisting of Allium Healthcare, Evia Real Estate, Yuan Ching Development and YK Realty submitted a bid of $48.889 million.

Perennial’s second bid, which was 0.7 per cent lower than its top bid, “reflects its intent to gain first-mover advantage to build a sizeable project in the private senior living market”, Mr Lam said.

He noted that this private project, as well as robust take-up for the first two public assisted-living projects – community care apartments (CCA) in Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok and Queensway Canopy – will help generate more awareness and interest among market players, care providers and seniors.