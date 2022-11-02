Payment firm Circle gets MAS in-principle nod for crypto services in S’pore

SINGAPORE - Peer-to-peer payment firm Circle Internet Financial has received an in-principle approval from the city’s regulator and will be able to offer digital payment token products, cross-border and domestic transfers services.

The issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) on Wednesday said it has been granted the nod by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a major payments institution.

Mr Dante Disparte, Circle’s chief strategy officer and global head of public policy, said: “This milestone enables us to work with all relevant stakeholders and demonstrate the potential of digital currencies, open payment systems and innovation-forward fintech regulations to drive economic growth and strengthen Singapore’s position as a global hub for digital assets.”

Circle previously identified Singapore as its principal hub in Asia and continues hiring in the city state to service its growing regional business.

The announcement comes on the first day of the Singapore Fintech Festival, which ends Nov 4.