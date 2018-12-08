Parcel lockers at HDB blocks being tested

Online shopping is set to become easier for people living in Punggol and Bukit Panjang, who can pick up their parcels from lockers at their Housing Board (HDB) blocks.

A government-initiated parcel collection system, Locker Alliance, has tied up with online retailers including Lazada, Qoo10 and Taobao to launch a year-long pilot.

People can pick up their purchases from 62 locker sites at HDB blocks across Punggol and Bukit Panjang. In addition, lockers have been set up at four MRT stations in the west and another four in the north-east. This is a key step in the Federated Lockers Network and Collection Points Programme announced in 2016 by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

