SINGAPORE – The tills are not ringing like they used to and the footfall has eased at Singapore’s prime shopping belt in Orchard Road, but a home-grown technology start-up is hoping it can chart a new way for retailers there to draw the younger crowd.

The firm, Alteredverse, has teamed up with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to create a virtual replica of the Orchard Road shopping belt.