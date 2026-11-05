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Oracle scraps US$7 billion deal to lease chips to Tencent, FT Says

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US officials told Oracle of their concerns about the Tencent deal.

US officials told Oracle of their concerns about the Tencent deal.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Oracle cancelled a US$7 billion chip leasing deal with Tencent, after the Financial Times reported the agreement had covered 100,000 chips for five years.
  • US officials raised concerns about the Tencent deal, according to the FT, showing how export controls are shaping access to AI chips.
  • Chinese AI firms are renting foreign AI accelerators, including Nvidia chips, through overseas data centres to avoid US restrictions.

AI generated

Oracle has cancelled a US$7 billion (S$8.9 billion) dollar chip leasing deal with Tencent Holdings, the Financial Times reported.

The newspaper reported in October that Oracle had signed a five-year agreement to lease 100,000 chips to Tencent in the Chinese firm’s largest ever overseas deal.

US officials told Oracle of their concerns about the Tencent deal, the FT said, citing two people familiar with the matter. Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese AI developers are renting access to artificial intelligence accelerators that are not available in their home country, such as those from American firm Nvidia, to avert US export controls.

Chinese tech companies are among the biggest customers of data centres in South-east Asia. BLOOMBERG

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