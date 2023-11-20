OpenAI talks to reinstate ex-CEO Altman hit snag over board role

SAN FRANCISCO – A group of OpenAI executives and investors racing to get Mr Sam Altman reinstated to his role as chief executive officer have reached an impasse over the make-up and role of the board, according to people familiar with the negotiations. The decision to restore Mr Altman’s role as CEO could come quickly, although talks are fluid and still ongoing.

At midday on Nov 19, Mr Altman and former president Greg Brockman were in the start-up’s headquarters, according to people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI leaders pushing for the board to resign and to reinstate Mr Altman include interim CEO Mira Murati, chief strategy officer Jason Kwon and chief operating officer Brad Lightcap, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.

Mr Altman, who was fired on Nov 17, is open to returning but wants to see governance changes – including the removal of existing board members, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private. After facing intense pressure following its decision to fire Mr Altman, the board agreed in principle to step down, but has so far refused to officially do so. The directors have been vetting candidates for new directors.

At the centre of the high-stakes negotiations between the executives, investors and the board is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Mr Nadella has been leading the charge on talks between the different factions, some of the people said. Microsoft is OpenAI’s biggest investor, with US$13 billion (S$17.5 billion) invested in the company.

Mr Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, will be on the new board, several people said. Another possible addition is an executive from Microsoft – but it is unclear whether the software giant will take a board seat despite its large investment, some of the people said.

The chaos began on Friday, when the board, led by OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, dismissed Mr Altman, saying “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board”.

In a memo to staff on Saturday, Mr Lightcap said the decision to fire the CEO “was not made in response to malfeasance” or the company’s financial or safety practices.

Mr Altman’s ousting “took us all by surprise”, Mr Lightcap said in the memo, adding that “we have had multiple conversations with the board to try to better understand the reasons and process behind its decision”.

One longstanding issue that has divided the company was Mr Altman’s drive to turn ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which got its start as a non-profit organisation, into a successful business – and how quickly he wanted the company to crank out products and sign up customers. That ran headlong into board member concerns over the safety of artificial intelligence tools capable of generating text, images and even computer code with minimal prompting.

Mr Altman is keeping his options open, according to people familiar with his thinking, and is interested in returning to OpenAI, starting a new company or both. BLOOMBERG