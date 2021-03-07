Online businesses: Tax obligations

About $3.4 million in taxes and penalties was recovered from people operating online businesses, between 2016 and last year.

The funds were reaped from 70 audit cases, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

Income derived from selling goods or providing services and content online - on a part-time or full-time basis - is taxable.

More Singaporeans have been starting online businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic, so it is vital that they know the key points regarding their tax obligations.

1 DECLARING INCOME

A taxpayer must file a tax return if his total annual net trade income exceeds $6,000, or his annual taxable income, including net trade income, is more than $22,000. He must report the total income earned from his online activities under the "Trade, Business, Profession or Vocation" section of his tax return.

If you are below 21 years old, income from your online activities can be taxed in your name, and your guardian is responsible for the tax filing of your income.

Online activities where income earned is taxable include buying and reselling goods, posting online content and providing part-time services.

2 REGISTERING FOR GOODS AND SERVICES TAX (GST)

Businesses must apply for GST registration within 30 days if their 12-month taxable turnover exceeds $1 million at the end of any calendar year. Companies that fail to register for GST still have to pay GST on all their past transactions from the date they became liable for registration.

Failure to register for GST is an offence. Errant businesses may be required to pay 10 per cent of GST due, and may be fined up to $10,000.

3 KEEP RECORDS AND DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE

Businesses must keep records and documentary evidence, such as accounts of business transactions, for a minimum of five years.

Iras may disallow their expense claims, and their tax payable may be adjusted upwards accordingly, should they be unable to produce evidence to support their declarations.

