Online

  • Published
    7 min ago

PODCAST

Weekly Money FM Podcasts

Does a favourable image of a chief executive help a company in times of crisis? Mr Andrew Nicholls, managing director and co-founder of Carma Asia, shares his views.

str.sg/podcast-CEO

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2020, with the headline 'Online'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 