VIDEO

Three guys and a van

Mr Lai Chang Wen, Mr Boxian Tan and Mr Shaun Chong started logistics firm Ninja Van in 2014. Over lunch with executive editor Sumiko Tan, they share three rules for a harmonious work life.

str.sg/ninja

SoftBank • Top executives' pay cut after Vision Fund reports record loss | B10

Wearnes-StarChase • Motor group sells Porsche dealership business in China | B9

Logistics • Coping with surge during pandemic a challenge, says J&T Express S'pore chief | B9

What is needed now for stablecoins to get traction are trust, belief from a community, and regulation.

MR VATSA NARASIMHA, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF CRYPTO INTELLIGENCE FIRM COMPLYADVANTAGE | B10 '