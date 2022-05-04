FEATURE

Story behind the figures

Numbers are just one part of the equation when it comes to investing, says finance executive Asheesh Chanda. He tells ST's Choo Yun Ting why. str.sg/asheesh

Hong Kong • Economy contracted in the last quarter for the first time in more than a year | B13

Digitalisation •

Precision engineering companies see boost in business | B10

Singapore • GST hike, rising property prices among top concerns of investors in their 20s | B12

0.35%

AUSTRALIA'S CASH RATE AFTER ITS CENTRAL BANK INCREASED INTEREST RATES BY 25 BPS | B10