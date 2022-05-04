Online

Updated
Published
7 min ago

FEATURE

Story behind the figures

Numbers are just one part of the equation when it comes to investing, says finance executive Asheesh Chanda. He tells ST's Choo Yun Ting why. str.sg/asheesh

Hong Kong • Economy contracted in the last quarter for the first time in more than a year | B13

Digitalisation •

Precision engineering companies see boost in business | B10

Singapore • GST hike, rising property prices among top concerns of investors in their 20s | B12

0.35%

AUSTRALIA'S CASH RATE AFTER ITS CENTRAL BANK INCREASED INTEREST RATES BY 25 BPS | B10

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 04, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top