Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

FEATURE

Financial fitness

What can you do to make your savings grow in spite of the recent price hikes? ST's Tan Ooi Boon explains how good budgeting can help cut your expenses and debt.

str.sg/budget

Oil • Worries over slower Chinese demand send prices down | B10

SIA • Nearly 800,000 increase in passenger numbers last month|B10

Stocks • STI falls in line with slump in regional markets | B11

20.7%

INCREASE IN NEW PRIVATE HOME SALES IN MARCH, COMPARED WITH THE MONTH BEFORE, AMID THE EASING OF SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES | B9

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top