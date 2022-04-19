FEATURE
Financial fitness
What can you do to make your savings grow in spite of the recent price hikes? ST's Tan Ooi Boon explains how good budgeting can help cut your expenses and debt.
Oil • Worries over slower Chinese demand send prices down | B10
SIA • Nearly 800,000 increase in passenger numbers last month|B10
Stocks • STI falls in line with slump in regional markets | B11
20.7%
INCREASE IN NEW PRIVATE HOME SALES IN MARCH, COMPARED WITH THE MONTH BEFORE, AMID THE EASING OF SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES | B9