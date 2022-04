EXPLAINER

MAS Singdollar policy

Singapore's central bank has provided more room for the local currency to appreciate, in a move aimed at capping the surge in inflation. ST's Ovais Subhani explains how it works.

str.sg/mas-policy

Insurers • Growing role in green finance, sustainability |B20

Rising interest rates •

Time to refinance your home loan? | B21

12 cents

CLOSING SHARE PRICE OF SEMBMARINE LAST THURSDAY. IT HIT ITS HIGHEST LEVELS IN A YEAR AMID ANTICIPATION OF A MERGER WITH KEPPEL O&M| B22