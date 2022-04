FEATURE

How to stop sibling fights over parents' properties

If you do not want to give your share of a property away, you should think twice about including a joint owner to the title.

str.sg/sibling-fight

Market Watch • Nervous markets will look to key US inflation data this week |B11

Work/Life • Should you quit your job and become an entrepreneur? | B12

5.3%

HOW MUCH FRASERS HOSPITALITY TRUST UNITS ROSE LAST FRIDAY AMID PRIVATISATION TALK | B11