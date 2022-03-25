FEATURE
Beyond technical ability
What is the path to becoming an expert communicator or creative thinker? ST's Joanna Seow looks at how you can build the soft skills that are becoming increasingly important to employers.
str.sg/soft-skills
Supply chain • Congestion in Shenzhen, HK ports at highest level in five months | B11
Olam • Commodity trader likely to delay planned IPO of food ingredients unit | B10
Kendal Industrial Park • 72 tenants with $2.3 billion in investments in six years | B11
$10.9m
PAY FOR UOB CHIEF WEE EE CHEONG LAST YEAR, UP 11.5% | B10