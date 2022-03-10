Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

PODCAST

Progressive employers

Zakir Hussain discusses the new Progressive Wage Mark accreditation scheme that will be launched in the second half of 2022. How will it help support those in traditionally lower-income jobs?

str.sg/scheme

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 10, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top