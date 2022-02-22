FEATURE

High-society victims

If you think fraudsters target mostly uneducated or unsophisticated folk, you are very wrong. ST invest editor Tan Ooi Boon looks at the high-fliers who have also fallen prey to scammers.

str.sg/high

Zhenro Properties • Another Chinese real estate firm shows signs of distress | B10

Economy • Thailand returns to growth as exports and tourism pick up | B10

Raffles Medical • 8.1% drop in second-half profit | B10

23%

INCREASE IN MARINE FUEL PRICES SINCE START OF YEAR AT KEY PORT OF ROTTERDAM | B9